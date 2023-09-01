← Company Directory
iA Financial Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

iA Financial Group Salaries

iA Financial Group's salary ranges from $53,593 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $90,313 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iA Financial Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $53.6K
Data Analyst
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.8K
Management Consultant
$88.7K
Solution Architect
$90.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iA Financial Group is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $90,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iA Financial Group is $67,810.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for iA Financial Group

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources