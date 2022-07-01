← Company Directory
i360
i360 Salaries

i360's salary ranges from $112,200 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $218,900 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of i360. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $155K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $170K
Data Analyst
$112K
Data Scientist
$219K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at i360 is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at i360 is $162,500.

