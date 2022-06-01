← Company Directory
i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals Salaries

i3 Verticals's salary ranges from $116,580 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $132,300 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of i3 Verticals. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$132K
Software Engineer
$117K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at i3 Verticals is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at i3 Verticals is $124,440.

