All Product Manager Salaries
The average Product Manager total compensation in United Kingdom at I-Tech Security and Network Solutions ranges from £81K to £118K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for I-Tech Security and Network Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!