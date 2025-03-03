← Company Directory
I-Tech Security and Network Solutions
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

I-Tech Security and Network Solutions Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Poland at I-Tech Security and Network Solutions ranges from PLN 77.7K to PLN 111K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for I-Tech Security and Network Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 89.1K - PLN 104K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 77.7KPLN 89.1KPLN 104KPLN 111K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at I-Tech Security and Network Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at I-Tech Security and Network Solutions in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 110,916. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at I-Tech Security and Network Solutions for the Product Designer role in Poland is PLN 77,736.

