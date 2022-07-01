HYZON Motors was established in the US in January 2020. HYZON is a global supplier of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles, including heavy duty trucks, buses and coaches.Headquartered in Rochester, NY and with operations in Europe, Singapore, Australia and China, the company is led by HYZON co-founders George Gu, Craig Knight and Gary Robb and commercializes Horizon’s 17 years of hydrogen technology development for the transport sector.HYZON was known as the Heavy Vehicle Business Unit (HVBU) of Horizon and was responsible for the development of fuel cell vehicle platforms and the delivery of about 400 fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles in 2019 alone.Its establishment as a standalone entity was to focus on accelerating the energy transition through the manufacturing and supply of hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles across the North American, European, and Australasian regions.