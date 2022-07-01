← Company Directory
HyTechPro
    • About

    HyTechPro is a globally recognized Digital Transformation company. Over the years it has helped its worldwide clientele by helping them in Re-modeling Business Processes Digitally. HyTechPro specializes in Frontend & Backend technology, DevOps, Mobility and Salesforce Consultation.HyTechPro also offers many innovative models like its Extended India Team model that allows setting up a development center or office in India without any overhead expenses, managerial headache or infrastructural requirements.Resources: 200+ developersTechnology Expertise: jQuery, JS, Bootstrap, full stack, Jenkins, salesforce, Mobility with Native or cross-platform using phonegap as well as ionic, MS technologies including Silverlight, C#, .Net, Java/ J2EE, LAMP, and more.Engagement Models: Dedicated extended Team Model, Fixed Scope-Fixed Cost Model, Hourly ConsultingAccolades: ISO 9001:2015 certified, Salesforce Registered Consulting Partner, Official Apple Developer, NASSCOM award winner

    hytechpro.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

