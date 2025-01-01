← Company Directory
HyperHeat
    About

    Hyperheat is a young Climate Tech start-up with experienced founders and the goal of developing a renewable heat solution for energy-intensive industries. Basic industrial products, such as steel, cement, chemicals, glass, and paper, form the material basis of modern societies. However, the heat demand for their production is responsible for around 20% of human CO2 emissions (or 7,5 Gt CO2 each year) due to burning fossil fuels — therefore, it is one of the last major sectors without attractive, sustainable decarbonization solutions yet.

    https://hyperheat.de
    Website
    2023
    Year Founded
    3
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

