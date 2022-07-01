← Company Directory
HypeAuditor
HypeAuditor Salaries

HypeAuditor's salary ranges from $30,150 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $168,840 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HypeAuditor. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Human Resources
$30.2K
Product Manager
$169K
Software Engineer
$92.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HypeAuditor is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HypeAuditor is $92,394.

