Hyosung America is the only manufacturer of ATMs and TCRs in North America. We inspire innovative recycling technology, branch transformation, and engineering innovation for the financial and retail industries. Established in 2007, our U.S. operations currently serve as one of the top two players in the U.S. financial institutions market. Our headquarters are located in Irving, Texas, and we have research and development software at our Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio. Hyosung America is a subsidiary of South Korea, Hyosung Inc., a technology leader of self-service solutions in hardware, software, and banking services with over 30 years of experience in the industry.