Hylant
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Hylant Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Hylant totals $58K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hylant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hylant
Security Specialist
Toledo, OH
Total per year
$58K
Level
-
Base
$55K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Hylant?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Hylant sits at a yearly total compensation of $73,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hylant for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $57,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hylant

