Hydrow
Hydrow Salaries

Hydrow's salary ranges from $95,520 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $175,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hydrow. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $175K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$116K
Project Manager
$95.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hydrow is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hydrow is $108,088.

