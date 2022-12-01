← Company Directory
Hydro-Quebec
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Hydro-Quebec Salaries

Hydro-Quebec's salary ranges from $66,850 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $90,810 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hydro-Quebec. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $66.9K
Project Manager
Median $87.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$90.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hydro-Quebec is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $90,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hydro-Quebec is $87,754.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hydro-Quebec

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources