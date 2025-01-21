← Company Directory
Hydro One
Hydro One Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Canada package at Hydro One totals CA$99.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hydro One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hydro One
Project Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$99.2K
Level
L1
Base
CA$99.2K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Hydro One?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Hydro One in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$123,644. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hydro One for the Project Manager role in Canada is CA$99,225.

