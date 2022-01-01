← Company Directory
Hydro One
Hydro One Salaries

Hydro One's salary ranges from $50,672 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $109,450 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hydro One. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Project Manager
Median $70.5K
Business Analyst
$57.8K
Hardware Engineer
$50.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$51.2K
Product Manager
$86.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$98.7K
Software Engineer
$95.5K
Technical Program Manager
$109K
The highest paying role reported at Hydro One is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hydro One is $78,625.

