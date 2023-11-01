← Company Directory
Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group Salaries

Husqvarna Group's salary ranges from $61,768 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Sweden at the low-end to $141,780 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Husqvarna Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Hardware Engineer
$61.8K
Product Manager
$63.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$142K
The highest paying role reported at Husqvarna Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $141,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Husqvarna Group is $63,323.

