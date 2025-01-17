← Company Directory
Huspy
Huspy Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dubai Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dubai Area package at Huspy totals AED 360K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Huspy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Huspy
Software Engineer
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per year
AED 360K
Level
hidden
Base
AED 360K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Huspy?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Huspy in Greater Dubai Area sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 492,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Huspy for the Software Engineer role in Greater Dubai Area is AED 360,204.

Other Resources