HMRI is a non-profit medical research organization in Pasadena, CA, founded in 1952. Their research has led to the development of medical devices and diagnostics that impact patients worldwide. They focus on diseases of the brain, heart, liver, and gut, with physician-scientists bringing clinical experience into the laboratories. They have over 47,000 square feet of research space and active clinical studies in neurodegenerative disease, hepatitis, and heart failure.