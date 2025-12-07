Company Directory
Hungryroot Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at Hungryroot ranges from $107K to $155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hungryroot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$121K - $140K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$107K$121K$140K$155K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Hungryroot?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Hungryroot in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $154,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hungryroot for the Accountant role in United States is $106,600.

