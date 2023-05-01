← Company Directory
Hungryroot
Hungryroot Salaries

Hungryroot's salary ranges from $88,200 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $264,315 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hungryroot. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$129K
Marketing
$88.2K
Software Engineer
$264K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hungryroot is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $264,315. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hungryroot is $129,350.

