Humi
Humi Salaries

Humi's salary ranges from $98,160 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $179,100 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Humi. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $98.2K
Project Manager
$157K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Humi is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Humi is $156,800.

