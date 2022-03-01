← Company Directory
Humane
Humane Salaries

Humane's salary ranges from $119,340 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $223,875 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Humane. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $200K
Hardware Engineer
$184K
Human Resources
$211K
Recruiter
$119K
Software Engineering Manager
$224K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Humane is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Humane is $200,000.

