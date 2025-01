Humane Indiana is a non-profit organization that supports over 4,000 dogs and cats, as well as nearly 3,000 injured/orphaned wildlife from over 21 counties in Indiana. Their mission is to lead the community in the humane treatment of all animals, and their vision is to inspire compassion within the human spirit as the beacon of the animal welfare community. They have several locations, including administrative offices, shelters, clinics, and a resale shop.