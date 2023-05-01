← Company Directory
HUMAN Salaries

HUMAN's salary ranges from $107,441 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $242,780 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HUMAN. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$199K
Product Manager
$169K
Sales Engineer
$243K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$110K
Software Engineer
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HUMAN is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HUMAN is $168,690.

