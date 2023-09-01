← Company Directory
Human Capital
Human Capital Salaries

Human Capital's salary ranges from $42,840 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $298,500 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Human Capital. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Administrative Assistant
$42.8K
Recruiter
$299K
Venture Capitalist
$241K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Human Capital is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Human Capital is $241,200.

