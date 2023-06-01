← Company Directory
Hum Capital
Hum Capital Salaries

Hum Capital's salary ranges from $175,950 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $233,160 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hum Capital. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$176K
Product Manager
$189K
Software Engineer
$233K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hum Capital is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hum Capital is $189,050.

