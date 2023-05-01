HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is a nonprofit organization that applies scientific advances to health, agriculture, learning, and commercialization. It was opened in 2008 and aims to improve the human condition globally through the synergy between discovery, education, medicine, and economic development in genomic sciences. The institute is located in Cummings Research Park and consists of state-of-the-art facilities that co-locate nonprofit scientific researchers with entrepreneurs and educators. HudsonAlpha is a leader in genetics and genomics research and biotech education and fosters over 45 diverse biotech companies on campus.