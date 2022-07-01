Hudson MX is a fast-growing advertising software startup with dual headquarters in Atlanta and New York City. We are innovating an industry that is hungry for change with the largest media agencies in the world already using our tools to enhance their media buying workflows. To expand our product and build on our initial success we’re looking for bright, ambitious people animated by the opportunity to learn and materially contribute to the direction of our business every day. Our team comes from a variety of backgrounds—media, software, banking, consulting, and non-profit management, to name a few. Where might you fit? We’re looking for people in the following areas (and if you’re interested and think you could contribute in some other way, we’d love to hear from you): - Account management- Customer success- Product- Engineering- Marketing- Data science