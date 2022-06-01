Hudson Advisors L.P. (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Hudson”) is a globally integrated asset manager focused on real estate, credit, equity, and other financial assets. Hudson has significant expertise in asset management and loan servicing, providing a full range of services that include due diligence and valuation, financial services and reporting, income and property tax compliance, currency and interest rate hedging, risk management, information technology development, and systems support. The firm has direct experience in servicing performing and sub-performing loan portfolios, workouts of loan portfolios, corporate restructurings/turnarounds, rehabilitation and repositioning of real estate assets across a variety of property types, land and real estate development and servicing a variety of debt instruments.Hudson performs due diligence and analysis, asset management, and other support services for Lone Star Funds (“Lone Star”), a leading private equity firm. Formed in 1995, Hudson Advisors L.P. (formerly known as Brazos Advisors, LLC) is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm has subsidiary offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. Hudson collectively employs over 800 professionals.