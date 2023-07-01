← Company Directory
Huckleberry Labs
    Huckleberry is a company that aims to help parents with sleep deprivation by providing tailored and accessible solutions for their children's sleep. They have a team of sleep experts and data scientists who use algorithms to determine the best sleep strategies for each child. Their first product is designed for newborns to 5-year-olds and promises to improve sleep without resorting to crying or medication. The company offers an app for iOS and Android, as well as more information on their website.

    huckleberrycare.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
