Huckleberry is a company that aims to help parents with sleep deprivation by providing tailored and accessible solutions for their children's sleep. They have a team of sleep experts and data scientists who use algorithms to determine the best sleep strategies for each child. Their first product is designed for newborns to 5-year-olds and promises to improve sleep without resorting to crying or medication. The company offers an app for iOS and Android, as well as more information on their website.