Backend Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at HubSpot ranges from €85.6K per year for Entry to €124K per year for Senior I. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €106K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HubSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
€85.6K
€73.7K
€11K
€898.7
Senior Software Engineer I
€124K
€96.2K
€27.7K
€0
Senior Software Engineer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
