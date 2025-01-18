← Company Directory
HubSpot
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Germany

HubSpot Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Germany

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Germany at HubSpot ranges from €95.3K per year for Entry to €156K per year for Senior I. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HubSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
Entry(Entry Level)
€95.3K
€71.8K
€21.8K
€1.7K
Senior Software Engineer I
Senior I
€156K
€96K
€59.8K
€429.1
Senior Software Engineer II
Senior II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
Technical Lead
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at HubSpot in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €194,916. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HubSpot for the Backend Software Engineer role in Germany is €132,053.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for HubSpot

Related Companies

  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • Akamai
  • Citrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources