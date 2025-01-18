← Company Directory
HubSpot
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • Greater Dublin Area

HubSpot UX Designer Salaries in Greater Dublin Area

UX Designer compensation in Greater Dublin Area at HubSpot totals €139K per year for Senior Product Designer I. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HubSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Product Designer I
€139K
€90.6K
€42.7K
€5.8K
Senior Product Designer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at HubSpot in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €199,677. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HubSpot for the UX Designer role in Greater Dublin Area is €121,529.

Other Resources