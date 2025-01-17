Product Designer compensation in Ireland at HubSpot totals €133K per year for Senior Product Designer I. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HubSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Product Designer I
€133K
€91.2K
€37.1K
€4.6K
Senior Product Designer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (11.00% per period)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)
6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting
