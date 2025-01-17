← Company Directory
Huatai Securities Co.
Huatai Securities Co. Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in China at Huatai Securities Co. ranges from CN¥348K to CN¥497K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Huatai Securities Co.'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

CN¥399K - CN¥467K
China
CN¥348KCN¥399KCN¥467KCN¥497K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Huatai Securities Co. in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥496,843. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Huatai Securities Co. for the Solution Architect role in China is CN¥348,215.

