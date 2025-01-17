← Company Directory
Huatai Securities Co.
Huatai Securities Co. Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Huatai Securities Co. ranges from CN¥137K to CN¥192K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Huatai Securities Co.'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥148K - CN¥173K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥137KCN¥148KCN¥173KCN¥192K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Huatai Securities Co. sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥191,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Huatai Securities Co. for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CN¥137,079.

