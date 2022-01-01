← Company Directory
HTEC Group Salaries

HTEC Group's salary ranges from $28,659 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $32,237 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HTEC Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $28.7K
Business Analyst
$32.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HTEC Group is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $32,237. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HTEC Group is $30,448.

