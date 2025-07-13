Company Directory
HTC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

HTC Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at HTC totals NT$1.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HTC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
HTC
Principal
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.33M
Level
L4
Base
NT$1.33M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at HTC?

NT$4.98M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$935K+ (sometimes NT$9.35M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at HTC in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,246,459. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HTC for the Mechanical Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,297,136.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for HTC

Related Companies

  • KKBOX
  • Gett
  • Ola
  • Hotstar
  • PhonePe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources