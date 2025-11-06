Company Directory
HT Media Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area package at HT Media totals ₹2.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HT Media's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
HT Media
Software Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per year
₹2.15M
Level
SDEII
Base
₹2.15M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at HT Media in Greater Delhi Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,368,143. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HT Media for the Software Engineer role in Greater Delhi Area is ₹1,947,823.

