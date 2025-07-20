Company Directory
The median Product Manager compensation in India package at HT Media totals ₹2.31M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HT Media's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
HT Media
Product Manager
hidden
Total per year
₹2.31M
Level
hidden
Base
₹2.31M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at HT Media?

₹13.82M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at HT Media in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,654,868. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HT Media for the Product Manager role in India is ₹2,314,550.

