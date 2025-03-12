← Company Directory
HSBC
HSBC Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Indonesia at HSBC ranges from IDR 2.12B to IDR 3.09B per year.

At HSBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at HSBC in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 3,089,506,410. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HSBC for the Sales role in Indonesia is IDR 2,120,762,874.

