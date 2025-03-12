All Data Analyst Salaries
Data Analyst compensation in India at HSBC totals ₹1.58M per year for GCB6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.78M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HSBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GCB6
₹1.58M
₹1.56M
₹0
₹24.7K
GCB5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
GCB4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
GCB3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At HSBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)