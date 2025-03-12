← Company Directory
HSBC
HSBC Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in Singapore at HSBC ranges from SGD 49.3K to SGD 67.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HSBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 53.4K - SGD 63.4K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 49.3KSGD 53.4KSGD 63.4KSGD 67.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At HSBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at HSBC in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 67,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HSBC for the Business Development role in Singapore is SGD 49,277.

