HPS Investment Partners
    HPS Investment Partners is a global investment firm that offers capital solutions and generates risk-adjusted returns for clients. They manage various strategies across the capital structure, including syndicated leveraged loans, high yield bonds, senior secured debt, mezzanine investments, asset-based leasing, and private equity. They have a flexible platform that allows them to invest in companies of all sizes. HPS has approximately 189 investment professionals and over 520 total employees, with fifteen offices worldwide. They manage approximately $95 billion in assets under management as of October 2022.

    http://www.hpspartners.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
