← Company Directory
Howden
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Howden that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Howden is a world-class engineering company with a proud heritage and a desire to be the world's leading application engineering company providing solutions for you in air and gas handling. With 6,000 employees in 27 countries we are undergoing a period of significant business growth. Based at our global headquarters near Glasgow, UK, Howden provides high quality air and gas handling products and services to the power, oil & gas, mining and petrochemical industries - just to name a few. Innovative and agile, we are looking for talent to grow with us. Howden - Revolving Around You.

    howden.com
    Website
    1854
    Year Founded
    2,250
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Howden

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources