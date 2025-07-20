Software Engineer compensation in United States at Houzz ranges from $201K per year for L3 to $537K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $310K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Houzz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$201K
$131K
$70.6K
$0
L4
$262K
$152K
$107K
$2.9K
L5
$343K
$181K
$162K
$0
L6
$537K
$210K
$327K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
