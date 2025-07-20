Data Scientist compensation in United States at Houzz ranges from $129K per year for L3 to $239K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Houzz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$129K
$127K
$2.5K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$239K
$164K
$75.7K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
