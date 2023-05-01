← Company Directory
Houston Food Bank
    About

    Houston Food Bank provides access to over 150 million meals annually, with a focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. They work with 1,600 community partners to fill gaps on plates in 18 counties in southeast Texas. The company advocates for policy change and racial equity, and promotes dialogue to increase access to food and improve the lives of those in their communities. They offer services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and help families achieve long-term stability. Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America and has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

    houstonfoodbank.org
    Website
    1982
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

