Housing.com
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • India

Housing.com Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at Housing.com totals ₹2.95M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Housing.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Housing.com
Senior Software Engineer
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per year
₹2.95M
Level
2
Base
₹2.95M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Housing.com?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Housing.com in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,106,913. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Housing.com for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,057,782.

Other Resources