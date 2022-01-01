← Company Directory
Housing.com
Housing.com Salaries

Housing.com's salary ranges from $7,003 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $66,350 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Housing.com. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $32.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $28.7K
Business Analyst
$24.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$7K
Product Designer
$26.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$66.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Housing.com is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $66,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Housing.com is $27,497.

